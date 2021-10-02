A former provost of Kogi State College of Education (Technical), Kabba, Chief Julius Oshadumo, who was abducted by gunmen a fortnight ago, has died in a crossfire between his abductors and local security operatives during a rescue operation.

The victim was kidnapped two Sundays ago when armed bandits attacked ECWA church in Okedayo area of Kabba, Kogi State, where one person was killed and other worshippers were shot.

The attack came barely seven days after the prison attack at Federal Minimum Correctional Centre in the town and barely four days after three poultry farmers were abducted on their farm in the same area.

It was gathered that the vigilantes group trailed the kidnappers to a forest around Ogori community in Kogi Central and engaged the abductors in a gun duel.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that it was during the gun battle between the kidnappers and the vigilantes that Chief Ashadumo was hit by stray bullets and died.

His lifeless body, which was recovered by the vigilantes, had already been deposited at the Ogori General Hospital.

The wife and the other students, who were shot during the Sunday service, are still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in the state capital, Lokoja.