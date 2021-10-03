Contrary to reports that a former provost of Kogi State College of Education (Technical), Kabba, Chief Julius Oshadumo, who was abducted by gunmen died in a crossfire between his abductors and local security operatives during a rescue operation, the state government has denied the report.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Kogi state government said it doesn’t pay ransom but only uses technology to track the kidnappers’ hideouts.

They stated, “Our security operatives engaged them in a gun battle, one was rescued alive while the other person died.

“The one that died was a former Provost of College of Education, Kabba. The person that died has a history of hypertension. He has not had access to his drugs for days.

“He might have died of complications arising from the ailment.Many kidnappers were neutralized by the security team made up of conventional security operatives and local hunters.”

The statement added that arms were recovered and also some other items useful for investigations.

“The governor was in touch with the rescue team till 2am in the morning. He didn’t sleep,” it said.