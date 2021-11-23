Following rising incidents of abduction in schools within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has placed schools on red alert, the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) has assured residents of the safety of students and staff of schools.

The chairman of Secondary Education Board (SEB), Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, made this known when he spoke with LEADERSHIP on the report that Abuja schools were on red alert because of banditry and kidnappers invading schools within the FCT.

Mohammad, who said that FCT schools are not presently on red alert, explained that the FCT authority is doing everything within its powers to ensure the safety of schools within the territory, but that they hold sacrosanct anything that has to do with the security of schools.

“We do not give out information that has to do with the security of our schools. But, we are doing the best we can to make sure that our staff and students are safe.

“We are putting adequate measures in place to ensure the safety of our pupils and teachers, but we can not tell the public what we are doing, so that the miscreants involved in perpetrating evil will not be privy to the information.

“However, by the special grace of Almighty Allah, our schools are safe. I can assure you that our schools are safe. It is not on red alert by the special grace of God. We are doing everything humanly possible to protect our children and staff, and we leave the rest to God Almighty to perfect,” he said

Also, speaking to Fr. Valentine Onwunjiogu, PRO Veritas university on phone, he explained that the university has made a lot of efforts in respect to the safety of staff and students of the institution, with the military personnel provided by the Nigerian Army and a police station has been built in front of the university, with a good number of police personnel provided in the police station built by the institution.