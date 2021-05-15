ADVERTISEMENT

Hip hop artiste and songwriter, Eedris Abdulkareem has urged Nigerians and particularly youths to keep hopes alive and never give up on their God-given dreams despite the gloom pervading the land.

The musician, who is vocal about the situation of the country, spoke to Scoops as part of his goodwill message in the spirit of the season that, our youths should not stop being law abiding and do away with crime and hatred.

Eedris who recently released Jagajaga remix said the golden rule of showing love to one’s neighbor and people we meet along our path are things he has lived by and has encouraged folks to do same.

“In the midst of the jagajaga facing the country, I want the Nigerian youths keep their heads up and be hopeful, flee from hatred and crimes, get a sound and qualitative education, stand firm and upright at all times,” he said.

The Kano-born singer who was part of the defunct group, The Remedies that pioneered the Hip hop music movement in Nigeria, added, “I’ll continue to say that Nigerian youths deserve the best of this country and not being victims of the insecurity and bad decisions of our leaders. I just want to encourage them to do good, respect the rule of law, love and show love to your neighbors and the people you meet on life’s constantly changing roads

“It pays to respect your parents and elders, be gainfully employed and most importantly, love and abide by the wills of God… these are the Golden Rules one must strive to live by!