Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sought the intervention of the minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on the deplorable condition of some federal roads in the state.

The governor at a meeting with the minister appealed to him for the roads to be fixed to ease the burden on the people of the state.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the roads discussed include the Kishi-Kaiama and dualisation of the Eiyenkorin – Jebba road with emphasis on the bad section before Oko-Olowo and Ilorin -Kabba road.

The minister was said to have assured that the request would be looked into, especially as the federal government puts finishing touches on the 2022 budget.