BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that it will fully participate in Saturday’s bye-election and win in Aba North and Aba South federal constituency seat with its candidate, Mr. Mascot Uzor Kalu.

INEC has scheduled Saturday March 27th to conduct the State House of Assembly election in Aba North and Aba South of Abia state.

APC, however, confirmed that a primary election earlier conducted by the party produced Mr. Mascot Uzor as it’s only candidate.

A statement signed Friday in Abuja by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena, urged the public to disregard speculations in certain quarters contrary to the party’s position on the candidature of Mr. Mascot Uzor.

The statement also called on all the party me bets and chieftains in Abia state to fully support and work for the success of Saturday’s election.

“APC is an orderly party. We have followed diligently the electoral procedures leading to the candidature of Mr. Mascot Uzor in Saturday’s bye-election and we are out to win and not just to participate.

“We also appeal to all the stakeholders, electoral umpire and the general public to disregard anything contrary to the position of the party leadership regarding the candidature of Mr. Mascot Uzor.”