The deputy vice chancellor (DVC) Academics, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Uduma Orji Uduma, has been honoured for facilitating the establishment of a study centre of the university in Asaga Ohafia.

Orji Uduma was honoured yesterday as Ugo Nmusa Asaga Ukwu Autonomous Community during its special chieftaincy title award by Iri ji ceremony at Ogbo Ukwu Asaga in Ohafia local government area of Abia State.

Speaking while conferring the award on the DVC, HRH Sunny Ukweni, Ezematiti II of the community, said he had put the community on the path of educational development and congratulated him for the award.

In his response, Orji Uduma, who is also an elder of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, said his gesture was a payback to the community, where he had his secondary school education.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, he said, “This award means something special to me because I got it in the cause of my service. I don’t believe in awards, but I see this as an appreciation of what I have done for humanity.”

The acting president general of Asaga (Ohafia) Development Union, Bishop Chidi Obasi congratulated the awardees, especially the DVC for giving back to the society as a product of Coronata Secondary School, Asaga.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Prof Eugene Ezera Kalu, said the DVC’s little sojourn in the community had helped him to achieve much in life, adding, “This conferment is in appreciation for his coming back home.”

Other awardees were, Chiefs Ndukwe Onwuka Ijeoma (Onwa), Uma Kalu Ukariwe (Ofia afu agu), Utarinma Edith Uduma (Ada ukwu Ezema), Dr. Ukpai Kalu Ukpai (Ochi oha) and Hon Sam Uduma Kalu (Dike di oha nma).