Abia State executive council has given approval for the immediate commencement of the construction of the proposed Aba Garment Factory in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Similarly, the council which was chaired by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given the nod for the shipment of 195 pieces of equipment ordered by the administration for the factory.

Secretary to the state government (SSG), Chris Ezem stated this in a statement issued after the council meeting at Government House, Umuahia, the capital, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP.

The statement said the council also directed the functionalization and commissioning of the newly completed Nkporo Cottage Hospital, Nkporo, in Ohafia local government area and directed the immediate clearance of six containers of medical equipment and supplies at the Apapa Wharf, Lagos for distribution to the health facilities.

“The council reviewed the current security situation across the country and advised the security agencies and vigilance groups to find an end to the mindless attacks by the yet to be identified hoodlums.

“It approved the takeover of all the stores around the College of Health, Aba by the management of the college from Aba South local government to allow for proper management, control, and revenue collection.

“It renamed Boys Technical College, Aba, and Secondary Technical School, Afara as Government Technical Colleges as well as split the Ministry of Education into Ministries of Basic Education, and Post Basic Education respectively,” the statement reads.