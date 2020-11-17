BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia |

Dissatisfied members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been fingered in the burning of some property at the headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South local government council, Okpuala.

The incident which led to extensive damage of facilities occurred few hours to the party’s primaries for the local government election in the state which has been scheduled for December 18.

Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem in a statement in possession of LEADERSHIP weekend said, if the intention of the suspects was the stop the primaries, they had failed.

According to him “Let it be stated clearly that if the intention of the arsonists was to hinder or stop today’s PDP local government area chairmanship primary, they have failed abysmally.”

Ezem maintained that the government also strongly condemns in its entirety such act of wanton destruction of public property and would leave no stone unturned in bringing those behind the act to book.

He explained that based on the foregoing, government had directed the law enforcement agents to investigate, apprehend and diligently prosecute those suspected to be behind the dastardly act.

“It is pertinent to state that government does not wish to expend public fund in rebuilding the burnt facility so as to serve as a stark reminder to those behind the arson of their folly.”

The scribe noted that “For the avoidance of doubt, government wishes to state that no other development will be carried out in the affected local government area until the damaged structure was restored.

He said it had therefore become the responsibility of citizens particularly those of area to cooperate with law enforcement agents in their efforts to unravel the identity of those behind the unfortunate act.