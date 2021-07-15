Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal Government to accord all federal highways in Ogun corridors a special status to mitigate challenges often encountered by motorists in the state.

With particular reference to the Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta expressway and that of the Sango – Idiroko highway, Abiodun said his administration is willing to reconstruct those highways provided the federal government will honour his requests to adopt the roads for rehabilitation.

The governor made the appeal yesterday while addressing aggrieved residents of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government during his campaign tour of the area ahead of the forthcoming council poll scheduled for July 24, 2021.

The Ogun governor, who had a stopover at the Joju bypass of the Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta expressway as well as along the Sango – Idiroko highway, passionately apologised for the deplorable states of the roads and pleaded with the residents to be patient pending when his administration finds permanent solution to their suffering.

Earlier, residents of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government had trooped to the Sango – Idiroko highway to voice out their displeasure over the state of roads.

But while addressing the residents, the governor said he has made several efforts at speaking with the Federal Government over possible taking over of the roads for reconstruction on which he said the federal government has not given the go ahead.

Abiodun explained that in as much as he is not competing with the Federal Government over road infrastructure, he would work towards bringing the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola to come and see the deplorable state of the roads for himself so that he can further pity the state.