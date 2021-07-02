Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday, inaugurated the first phase of 130 housing units at Kemta, Idi Aba in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Christened “Prince Court Estate”, the project is the first in the series of 2, 500 housing units targeted for completion by the Abiodun led administration in the state under his first four years term of office.

Speaking at the event, the governor said his administration would harness all resources and manpower at its disposal to reduce poverty and provide affordable shelter for the people of the state.

Noting that shelter is one of the basic needs of human beings but has continued to be one of the most expensive assets to own by individuals, Abiodun said the estate project was an attestation of his administration’s commitment towards infrastructure development in general and provision of decent shelter for the people of the state, as well as a wholesome design for Greater Abeokuta as a befitting capital city.

He disclosed that the second phase of the 300 housing units would commence in a few weeks’ time, which according to him, will be over 10 per cent of housing units targeted in four years.

“Our motive is to provide housing facilities in all the three senatorial districts of the state as part of our infrastructure development programme. To actualize this, I approved 450-housing units of residential estate, tagged “Prince Court”.

“The first phase of 130 housing units is here at Kemta, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta and in the Ogun Central Senatorial District. We completed this within our first 100 days and we have since allocated them to respective allottees”.

Abiodun disclosed that the cost of the houses would be subsidised and special discounts will be given to the public servants as incentive, to serve as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to their welfare and wellbeing.