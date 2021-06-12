Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday warned criminal herders as well as other bandits operating in the state that they would be held accountable and made to face the full wrath of the law if they refuse to relocate from the state.

Emphasising that their activities constituted serious sabotage to efforts being made by his administration towards ensuring peace, security as well as economic and investments’ growth in the state, he charged the criminal elements to give up their criminal activities.

The governor spoke at the Arcade ground, Oke-Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta during the inauguration and handing over of 35 saloon vehicles; 20 pick-up patrol vehicles; 200 bullet proof vests; and 20 helmets to the Ogun State Police Command in the presence of Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was on a familiarisation visit to the command.

This came as the inspector general of police, Usman Baba vowed that the police would not hesitate in dealing ruthlessly with anyone or group of persons caught disrupting the peace of the society.

With reference to the plans of Oodua nation’s agitators for the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, Baba said the police would respect the rights of every Nigerian as long as any protest and celebration is carried out within the ambits of the law.

Abiodun, who donated vehicles and other logistic support items on behalf of the Ogun State government, revealed that two of the six armoured personnel carriers (APC) ordered had been delivered, while water cannon and other anti-riot equipment would also be procured for the police.

The Ogun State governor said his administration remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that lives and property of people are secured, recalling that some people had tested the will of the government at different points, but were also shown that Ogun State would never be a haven for criminals or criminal tendencies.

According to him, the current gesture is a demonstration of collaboration with security agencies to further motivate them for improved efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their constitutional roles in fighting criminality.