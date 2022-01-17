Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has urged investors to take advantage of the infrastructural facilities, friendly tax regime put in place by his administration to maximize profit potential for their respective companies.

The governor made the call while speaking in Ode – Remo, in the Remo North local government after inspecting facilities at one of the indigenous firms which specializes in the manufacturing of security equipment.

Abiodun, who declared that his state remains the investment hub in Nigeria, urged prospective investors to consider doing business in Ogun so that they can enjoy the hospitality, infrastructure put in place, availability of land, abundant human resources, friendly tax concession and all that his government has done to ease business, stressing that, “if you are not in Ogun, you are not in Nigeria”.

He emphasised that his administration had made access to land easy, just as a friendly tax concession policy had been put in place to attract more investors to Ogun.

The governor explained that other measures put in place by his administration included a good road network, friendly business environment and abundant human resources.

“Today, Ogun State is one of the safest states in the country and we intend to sustain it, but it is not only by equipment and gadgets to the security agencies. We must understand that there is a nexus between security and illiteracy, unemployment and drug abuse,” he said.

The governor noted that encouraging investors to key-in to the vision of his administration remains one of the surest ways of growing the state’s Internationally Generated Revenue (IGR) which is targeted at becoming the second in Nigeria after Lagos State.

Stressing that his administration will continue to work assiduously towards improving the state’s IGR, the governor explained that his administration had put in place policies such as deployment of Information Communication Technology to ensure the blockage of leakages in order to increase in the ranking of the state on the Ease of Doing Business Index.

