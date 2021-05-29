Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has put in place all necessary arrangements to host a hitch free the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Region II championship the Vice Chancellor Professor Kabir Bala has disclosed.

Professor Bala made the disclosure at the Senate building of the institution shortly after inaugurating various Committee for the event schedule to take place from ‪Saturday to ‬ Sunday at the main campus of the institution in Samaru, Zaria.

The CAA Region ll championship would see athletes battle for honours in the senior and junior event respectively.

The Vice Chancellor said, “we have just constituted committees that will take care of various aspects of the event comprising of the media committee transport, welfare, medical committee and few others.

“The essence of this meeting is to inaugurate this committee for them to swing into action because they delegates from 8 countries so far that have arrived but in total we are expecting 14 countries”.

On the level of preparations particularly in the area of security arrangements being put in place, he said, “You can see one of committee we inaugurated is the security committee, they are already holding their meeting right now, because of the importance of security they decided to meet instantly.

“We have communicated with all the relevant security agencies, the Army, Police, the immigration all of them and they have sent representatives, we have done what is humanly possible and we pray that this event will be successful.

On the expected number of athletes, he said, ” For now we don’t know the number of athletes, it depends on the country’s arrival, when they arrive and go for accreditation, after the accreditation we can know the total number of athletes who are going to participate” he stressed.