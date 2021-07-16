Leveraging on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in the country, the Guild of Medical Directors FCT (GMD FCT) has said the nation’s capital is fast becoming Nigeria’s medical tourism centre.

The public relations officer GMD, Dr Biodun Ogungbo, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said it is important to further strengthen the health sector as it moves to provide quality care for all Nigerians.

Ogungbo noted that there is a real need to educate the public about the advances in health care and new services available especially during this era of a worldwide pandemic.

“It is very difficult for patients and relatives to travel abroad for health care at the moment. Therefore, it is more pertinent to let Nigerians know what is available and where in Abuja,” he said.

He said the guild remains committed to supporting local health care services, hospitals especially reducing import taxes on health equipment and eliminating multiple taxations from local governments all over the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogungbo also decried multiple taxations, saying it is a bane of health care growth.

He said, “If the government stops multiple taxations and reduces the cost of importation, the cost of care will come down and hospitals would be better able to deliver quality care to more Nigerians.

“We will be hosting a programme in Abuja to display our latest advanced diagnostics centre.At the moment many Nigerians cannot afford the cost of care and are trooping to charlatans and unskilled practitioners,” he said.