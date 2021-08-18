The supreme grand Knight of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM) has inaugurated the youth arm of the Abuja sub-council of the body in Abuja. The event began with celebration of Holy Mass led by Rev. Fr. (Prof) Moses Orhungur, the Abuja metro chaplain of the KSM.

The Abuja sub-council of the Order is the mother ocuncil of KSM in Abuja, being the first council to be inaugurated in 1990 and has given birth to 14 sub councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to date.

The latest inauguration is seen as another trail blazing record in the metro and is coming only after such a feat by Calabar and Lagos metropolitan councils in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the Calabar and Lagos metropolitan councils have pioneered the inauguration of the YSM in Nigeria, followed by the Abuja metro council led by the Abuja sub-council.

Administering the oath of membership on the 38 youths at the ceremony held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro- Cathedral, Area 3 Garki Abuja, the ‘Worthy’ supreme Knight Sir. Diamond Ovuaraye reminded the youths that their admission to the Order now places an onerous task on their behaviours and conducts and urged them to remain spotless and be shining examples to other youths around to emulate.

Represented by the deputy supreme Knight Sir. (Dr) Charles Mbelede, he charged the youths thusly: “As youths of St. Mulumba, your honour and integrity are at stake. You have to measure it because your actions and inaction are now to be monitored. You are a light that has been lit for others to look at. You have to be very careful. I’m happy to note that two of your members before this inauguration have gotten wedded in the Church. You are boys and girls if integrity. Please don’t get pregnant out of wedlock. The YSM is not a place for you to come and befriend yourselves and disgrace the Order.”

He posited that with the take- off the YSM, the KSM can now sleep well because of the assurance of vibrant successors.

Speaking on the occasion, metro grand Knight for Abuja metro, Sir Michael Mtomga Aule expressed happiness that the inauguration was happening during his tenure. He assured the Supreme Knight that very shortly he will be back in Abuja again for the inauguration of another sub-council’s chapter of the YSM.

Deputy metro grand Knight, Sir (Dr) Frank Odafen under whose tenure as the ‘worthy’ grand Knight of the Abuja sub–council, the idea was given vibe to thanked God that after five years what was like a tall dream has become a reality.

“It is gratifying to note that what we dreamt about five years ago has found fulfillment today with this inauguration. We must commend the current ‘worthy’ deputy grand Knight of the Abuja council, Sir Martin Dibang Achua for his untiring and committed efforts in seeing that this vision has seen the light of the day today. With this inauguration KSM in Abuja sub-council is now standing on a tripod; namely: the Knights; Ladies and now the Youths. We are now complete,” Sir Odafen added.