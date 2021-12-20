Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Abuja-Kaduna train service generates at least N300 million for the country every month.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, Amaechi said the ministry is contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

He said, “We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.”

He added that “currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service, at the end of the day, we pay back over N100 million to the federal government.”

Amaechi, who was a former governor of Rivers State, further disclosed that the government is planning to put about 16 trains on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, stressing that this will increase revenue generation from that axis.

When questioned about the cost implications for developments experienced on the rail system, the minister said the country is capable of meeting its loan requirements.

Earlier in the year, Amaechi had stated that the Federal Government had borrowed about $2.5billion for the construction of a railway linking Lagos to Ibadan.

Speaking further about the debts accrued in the course of developing the rail transport system, the minister expressed confidence that “Nigeria has the capacity to pay back” adding that the nation has commenced repayments.

He disclosed that more developments were coming to the rail sector which will further boost the revenue generated by the ministry and as such aid the government in settling its debts.

According to Amaechi, work on the Kano-Maradi line and Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rails are expected to commence by the end of January.