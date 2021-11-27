All is now set for the anticipated official launch of the online edition of an Abuja-based lifestyle magazine, Neighborhood.

The event will hold at Hashtag Cafe and Bar, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on the December 4, 2021.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, editor-in-chief of Neighborhood Magazine, Collins Cokco said, “Neighborhood Magazine focuses on the basic needs and interests of people. The magazine will develop majority of its local content from the neighborhood.

“In addition to that, the magazine is designed to cover all that affect the lifestyle of the public at large. Which includes; sports, health, entertainment, gossip, technology, street talk, trends, events, kids, homes, music, movies, venues, parties, beauty, food, travel and tours.”

On why they decided to have an online version of the magazine, he said; “We started the magazine in 2009 and ran it up to 2012,but that was in print,we paused for a long time and we resumed again.And because of the way the world is moving, everything is digital,we decided to launch it online”

“This will be the launch of the first online version of the magazine,the content of the online version is not too different from what we have in print.Its the same idea but presented in a better way to accommodate some new realities.”

Speaking further he said, “With the magazine, we hope to create a source for quality information, trends, and more. We aim to achieve a great community of like minds with which we can share ideas, and more through the magazine. A community that we can inspire to think outside of the box so they are empowered to do more.”

Cokco added that the digital Neighborhood Magazine launch will be a red carpet event which will be attended by celebrities and will feature music performances by foreign and Abuja-based artistes.

“We are expecting some celebrities to grace the event and some musical artists from the U.K. Rude Bone,an afro artist who is doing very well in the U.K.,will be coming to Nigeria to perform live at the event,and Harry C,an Abuja based artist will also be performing,” he added.

The red carpet event will be hosted by Nichole Barbra and Princess Umoh.