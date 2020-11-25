BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Abuja-based Premiere Academy has honoured a final year student, Mulan Sylvia Andrew, for her outstanding performance in the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination.

The school said in its 15 years of existence, Mulan’s academic feat was unprecedented and commendable. In 2015, a commercial student obtained eight A1 grade in all the eight subjects offered then, while in 2017, about seven students obtained eight A1 grade at the same time.

At a brief virtual ceremony on Tuesday, which held in the Academy’s premises, encomiums were poured on the young girl, who hails from Plateau State, and other nine students of the Top 10 group, who performed exceptionally well in this year’s edition of the examination out of a total 135 finalists with 82% distinctions.

While Ulan obtained A1 grade in all the nine subjects offered, other members of the Top 10 got between eight and six A1 with only B2 and B3 to complement.

The 17 year-old Mulan Sylvia Andrew was a deputy Head Girl of the Academy and one of the first set of 30 products of the Cradle To Career Scholarship programme which started in 2014 and sponsored by NNPC/SNEPCO.

“We are here celebrating all of them that excelled in the 2020 exams. Ulam here is representing all of them. We must make sure that we sustain the feat in the 2021 edition and even make it better,” said the Head of Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon.

Akinsowon later presented Ulan with a Laptop computer and cash gift on behalf of the Academy to appreciate her performance, which he described as praiseworthy.

For her part, Miss Ulan, who aspires to become a Chemical Engineer, thanked her sponsors and the Premiere Academy for imparting her with life-long education.

Representative of NNPC/SNEPCO, Mr. Nuka Hope, who spoke through Zoom, said they the partnership was proud of the finalists even as he praised the Academy, adding that “SNEPCO is excited and I am sure NNPC is happier.”

Photo Caption revealed, L-R: Head of languages, Premiere Academy, Oluwafemi Oluranti;i head, pastoral, Adesanmi Olusegun; Mrs Adrew and her daughter/ outstanding student with nine A1 in 2020 WASSCE, Ulan Sylvia Andrew; head of academy, Chris Akinsowon; head, human capital, Onakoya Dele; head of admin, Obioma Eleonu; and registrar, Adesile Samson, at an event to honour Miss Ulan in Abuja, on Tuesday.