Twenty three students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja have passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination powered by New Horizons, world’s leading IT training company, the school’s ICT Partner.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony organised by the college, the principal, Mr. Philip Reynolds, expressed delight that Start-Rite School had been living to its billing as a top notch and front-line IT-driven college for many years and that the achievement by this group of students are glaring testaments to that fact.

He expressed delight at the productive strategic International ICT Partnership which the school established with New Horizons, a US-based International IT skills and certification training organization that has presence in more than 80 countries.

Speaking at the graduation, the general manager, Northern Region, Mr. Dave Abolagba, congratulated the students and management for the impressive heights the school has attained in terms of global standard education and in compliance with 21st century IT-driven stance which guarantees that all the students mandatorily undergo training in different international IT skills acquisition under its partnership with New Horizons.

He said the outstanding performances by the students confirmed that Nigeria is blessed with sharp and focused youths who in future would emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains.