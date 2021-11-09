As the 2021 Batch ‘C’ stream one orientation course ends today, corps members have been advised to accept their posting in good faith, settle down in their host communities and contribute their quota to national development.

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave this advice yesterday, at FCT Orientation Camp Kubwa, Abuja, while addressing corps members.

He said they must add value to their host communities by providing projects that would improve the standard of living of the residents.

He warned them against induced posting and rejection, adding that anyone caught would be penalised in line with NYSC byelaws.

The DG admonished the corps members to put in their best in their places of primary assignment, obey constituted authorities and serve as responsible role models to the younger ones.

Ibrahim also advised them to avoid unauthorised journeys, but obtain approval from the NYSC management if it is compulsory for them to travel.

According to a statement by the director, press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Ibrahim warned that no corps employer is authorised to grant permission to corps members to travel, except NYSC.

He urged the corps members to board vehicles only at designated motor parks, adding that the scheme has liaised with relevant stakeholders like the FRSC, transport unions, among others to provide roadworthy vehicles for them while travelling and also ensure their safety on the highways.

“Don’t travel at night. If your journey is going beyond 6pm, break the journey and pass the night in military barracks, NYSC secretariats, Corps Lodges, among other safe places.

“Avoid night parties and don’t put yourself in harm’s way”, he said.

The NYSC boss warned against indulging in social vices such as cybercrime, cultism, drug peddling and abuse, adding that anyone caught would be sanctioned according to the law.