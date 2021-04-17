BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

As at January, 2021, Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registration had reached 9.27 million and the value of accumulated pension assets had also reached N12.3 trillion.

This is according to the director general, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, when she appeared before the National Assembly on Wednesday, this week.

She added that the fund is currently invested in varied but quality financial instruments, all tailored towards development of the Nigerian economy, promising that payment of pensions under the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) is now seamless, prompt and consistent.

For those whose employers have consistently been contributing into their pension accounts, she said, they will have a prosperous retirement as they will be paid from their pension savings, monthly or quarterly for the rest of their lives by their respective Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs).

If the total money in a retiree’s pension account is not up to N250,000 which could be used to purchase Annuity Plan, the PFA will pay such retirees all his money at once.

At retirement, after receiving your lump sum, you have two options ; Annuity or Programmed Withdrawal plans, according to PenCom.

Annuity Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

For Annuity plan, it’s a product of insurance companies and if at the point of retirement, a retiree chooses to buy annuity plan, all his pension contributions, after receiving his lump sum earlier, would be transferred to his choice insurer by his PFA and from there, such insurer would be the one interacting with the retiree. Annuity can be paid for life.

Programmed Withdrawal

A programmed withdrawal is a method by which the employee collects his retirement benefits in periodic sums spread throughout the length of an estimated life span. The PFA has the template to calculate this, which in essence, is driven by your retirement age, your last salary, expected life span and your RSA balance.

Differences Between Two Retirement Plans

Both the programmed withdrawal and the annuity pension plans are subject to similar risks, namely investment risk and longevity risk. The major difference between the plans arises from who actually bears the risks and by extension enjoys the rewards for risk taking.

The investment risk is the risk of erosion of retirement funds resulting from significant investment losses. The longevity risk on the other hand is the risk that comes with the passage of time. It is the risk that if sufficient time passes, the retirement funds could eventually get depleted in the face of continuous withdrawals.

Under the annuity plan, the insurer performs its traditional role of risk bearing, protecting the retiree against both investment and longevity risks. Hence, the retiree is assured of his pension for as long as he lives. Furthermore, there is a 10 year guaranteed period within which the beneficiary’s interest is accommodated since they can inherit from the residue of the retirement savings.

…to be continued tomorrow