Office of the accountant general of the federation has said it would give priority to continuous, requisite training and capacity building for its staff in its efforts at fast-track reforms in the treasury.

A statement issued yesterday by the director, information, press and public relations, Henshaw Ogubike, explained that “the initiative is imperative if the federal treasury is to consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the public financial reform initiatives.”

According to Ogubike, “the accountant general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, made this known in Abuja at the presentation of certificates to treasury officers that completed training courses with the association of chartered certified accountants (ACCA) on IPSAS implementation and other public financial management initiative.”

“In any organisation, the best asset you can identify is always the human capital asset. We believe if we give capacity, if we train the staff, the staff will give their best towards actualising the dreams and objectives of the Treasury and the expectations of Government on us will be met without difficulty,” he quoted the accountant general as saying.

The director added: “While congratulating the staff that successfully completed the training, the accountant general of the federation voiced the readiness of his office to partner with competent associations and institutions to provide quality training for treasury officers.

“He tasked the association of chartered certified accountants (ACCA) to understudy the public reform initiatives and come up with specific training packages that will be of benefit to Treasury Officers.

“On the activities of the treasury, Idris said his office has recorded successes in the implementation of the various public financial reform initiates, adding that there has also been massive infrastructural development at the Treasury House.”