The apex northern sociocultural group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obediah Mailafia, adding that his death has thrown the forum into another mourning mood.

ACF in a statement issued and signed by the national publicity secretary, Mr Emmannuel Yawe, said, “We mourn this distinguished Northerner from Kaduna State who had contributed his quota to the development of his state and the North.

“We mourn the distinguished northern intellectual who obtained a Phd from Oxford University. We mourn a financial wizard who rose up to the rank of deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the banking sector of our economy.”

ACF said while Mailafia was alive he held on to his views strongly. “He may have offended some people who disagreed with him. We urge all those he offended to forgive him for that is the beauty of democracy which gives every man the right to hold and state his views.”

ACF sympathised with his immediate family, the Kaduna State government and the CBN over his untimely demise and prayed to God to repose his soul.

… Nigeria Has Lost A Great Son – Olawepo-Hasim

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the death of Mailafia as a “great loss to Nigeria and his beloved family that he loved dearly.”

Mailafia died at the National Hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 64.

According to Olawepo-Hashim, the late former presidential candidate was a diplomat, political economist, minority rights crusader and great voice for the Middle Belt course.

Olawepo-Hashim recalled that they were screened together by the elders of the Middle Belt in the 2019 presidential run, stating that “He did remarkably well. His voice on national issues which kept on ringing until the last few days will be missed.”

The late Mailafia ran for the office of the president in the 2019 election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.