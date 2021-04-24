Ranked in the top 20 Universities in the UK (the Guardian 2021 University Guide) and world top 180 Universities (the Times Higher Education World University 2021 Rankings), the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, United Kingdom, have been impacting lives through teaching and research for over 500 years. Located in the Energy Capital city of Aberdeen, it is home to over 16,000 students from over 130 countries around the world.

5 Nobel Prizes are associated for innovative works at the University of Aberdeen. With a growing 75% research output, Aberdeen have earned a great reputation for world-leading research, which has attracted outstanding students and academics across the globe. Notably, the University of Aberdeen was named the “Scottish University of the year” in 2019 (The Times and Sunday Times 2019 Good University Guide).

The University offers over 500 programmes at the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD levels ranging from: Engineering, Law, Geosciences, Management, Business, Accounting, Finance, Health and Medical Sciences, Dentistry, Environmental Sciences, Divinity, Renewable and Energy Transitions, Process Safety, Arts and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Information Technology.

With the University of Aberdeen, you enjoy the following:

Career-focused and globally recognised degrees.

Great employability prospects.

Guaranteed and beautiful accommodation spaces.

Tuition Discounts.

Remarkable Student Support.

Olympic Standard Sports Facility.

Outstanding Teaching Facilities.

Helpful and friendly Staff.

Safe, affordable and vibrant city.

2 – 3 years post study work option after graduation.

Our entry dates are January and September every year. Applications for the September 2021 intake is ongoing.

For additional information, kindly contact the Country Manager, University of Aberdeen. Email: blessing.egbe1@abdn.ac.uk Phone: 08186859495 / 08032246773, Web: https://www.abdn.ac.uk/study/