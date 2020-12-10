BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The Strengthening Citizens’ Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) project has blamed Nigeria’s slow economic development on corruption while urging citizens to embrace the values of Honesty, Integrity and Transparency (H.I.T).

Led by a Consortium of three national Non-Governmental Organisations – ActionAid Nigeria, Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the project sought to increase citizens’ capacity to resist, discourage and report the acts of corruption that had made access to a better and improved quality of life difficult to attain for the ordinary citizen.

The Consortium, which made this known during the close out ceremony of the project in Abuja after three years and nine months of implementation in seven states, tasked Nigerians to shun corruption which has negatively impacted on the country’s infrastructure, health and the economy.”

The states include: Kano, Borno, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and the FCT.

In her address, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said “Within the last three years and 9 months of implementing the project, six community anti-corruption working groups were inaugurated across the 6 Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory to change citizens’ perceptions towards legitimising corruption.

“Our constant citizens engagement on anti-corruption crusade, in Kaduna State, the National Assembly re-inserted a previously neglected constituency project worth N40 million for the construction of a Primary Health Care (PHC), into the 2018 budgets and the project has now been completed.

“The SCRAP-C project in collaboration with the ICPC, tracked 2045, both executive and constituency projects worth £111,488,950.22 in 28 states in Nigeria between October 2019 and July 2020. This intervention has moved 93 contractors and 259 legislators back to project sites, 261 cases were recommended for investigation, 40 cases recommended for recovery of public funds.”

Also, the Executive Director, Centre for Communication and Social Impact, Babafunke Fagbemi, commended the Nigerian media for the resourceful support that the campaign enjoyed within the period of implementation across the country. “We are proud of the changes in Citizen’s attitude to corruption. For example, in Borno and Kano States, citizens now have the knowledge of how to report corruption cases to ICPC, EFCC and some state anti-graft agencies.

“We are happy that the barriers have been shifted and citizens now have some amount of confidence in the system. This is because some reported cases were effectively treated, thanks to our efficient relationship with the ICPC, EFCC and state anti-corruption agencies like in Kano. If we all continue to uphold the H.I.T values, everyone can have access to quality education, improved health services and access to other basic amenities.

The Country Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan, revealed that more than 300 children between the ages of 6-12 now have access to nursery and primary education in Alimosho Local Government Council in Lagos State. This was as a result of increased youth and other stakeholders engagement in the LGA.

“One remarkable thing about the project is that through the social audit intervention, the State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman returned a contractor back to site to complete a storey-building of 10 classrooms at the Rauf Aregbesola Nursery and Primary School, Shasha community in Alimosho local government council area of Lagos State. The project had been abandoned by the contractor for over two years since it was awarded.

“Our social audit interventions and engagements led to an increase in citizens reporting corruption cases to relevant government agencies, including the Police Public Complaints Response Unit, the Independent Corruption Practices Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC and others in the first half of 2018,” Hassan said.