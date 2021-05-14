ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

An Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, has berated a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, over the latter’s quest to contest the 2021 Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Adeyanju, who is the convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, said Soludo cannot be trusted as he lacks character to become Anambra governor, adding that the Igbo race did not benefit from him when he called the shots as CBN governor.

The activist took to his social media handles on Friday to call out Soludo, accusing the Professor of Economics of lacking guts to criticise bad governance and as well being politically unstable.

Adeyanju wrote: “Charles Soludo that raised N2bn to build a hospital for his late mother in 2008 but never did, now wants to be Anambra Governor.

“Same guy told us Buhari is the best thing after Jesus Christ in 2015. He never criticized Buhari for once for all the crimes against humanity committed against his fellow Igbo brothers but has suddenly joined APGA – the Biafran party.

“From PDP to APC, now APGA. Always jumping up & down like a monkey. As CBN Gov, this guy didn’t employ one person from his state but he’s suddenly Pro-Igbo. I don’t blame Soludo, it’s those that rate him I blame. He lacks character.”