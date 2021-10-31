More than five months after the death of the Afenifere chieftain and publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, his wife and activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has reportedly given birth to twins at an hospital in the United States of America.

Odumakin, who broke the good news of the delivery of the bundle of joy – a boy and a girl – on her instagram handle on Sunday, announced that “Yinka Odumakin (referring to her late husband) returns… as

Joe Odumakin gives birth to twins” on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Indeed this is cheering news for the family of Odumakins as mother and the babies are in excellent health condition according to the post.

The post on her instagram platform reads partly, “The twins are coming 18 years after the last childbirth. After he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, YO, as he is fondly called, developed a strong desire for him and his wife to have another baby.

“Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered. It was good news that Joe conceived but YO never got to hear the news of his wishes coming to pass as he did not make it out of the ventilator.

“He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialised. YO was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.

“While many may interpret this to mean that YO had premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes.

It’s a dream come true. ”

The late Yinka Odumakin and Joe got married in 1997 and had their first baby girl in 2000. The second, a boy, came in 2003.

While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya, who died in 2008.