No fewer than 20 activists from Abuja, Lagos and Enugu states are in a conference for the Speak Up, Stand Out (SUSO) programme in Abuja.

The meeting is aimed at addressing community challenges using four thematic areas such as education, employment, governance, security, and peace.

In a statement by the communication officer, Mr Dough Onah, The Speak Up, Stand Out programme is funded by Voice under its Influencing Grant targeting organisations and networks to strengthen their lobby and advocacy capacities to amplify the voice of marginalised and discriminated groups; and is jointly implemented by the Nigeria Youth SDGs Network (NGYouthSDGs), Centre For Youth Advocacy and Development (CEYAD), and Afrika Youth Movement (AYM).

According to the statement, the programme will support the activists to work with 500 advocates from across 20 communities in the three states for 12 months. In addition, these 20 young activists will work with 25 young advocates in their communities for 12 months to create solutions to problems affecting young people around four thematic areas of education, employment, governance, security, and peace.

Programme lead, Adenike Bamigbade, said, “We want to leverage our skills to contribute to the building of a great nation. We are willing to sit at the table and bring our unique perspectives to influence our country positively. The Speak Up, Stand Out programme is to aid collaboration between young people and decision-makers to address pertinent issues affecting young people. It’s an opportunity to bring our skills and capacities to join the government, private stakeholders and Nigerians to create meaningful change.”

In his remark to the activists, the Nigeria country director for ONE, Edwin Ikhuoria, highlighted the need for young people to lead advocacy and youth campaigns.

At the training held in Abuja for the selected finalists, they underwent sessions on advocacy, digital communications, community mobilising, theory of change including one-on-one sessions with leading activists and advocacy organisations in Nigeria.