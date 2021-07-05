Feelers within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have revealed that the major challenge that has crippled the sporting activities in FCT remains inadequate sports officers.

This compelled the FCT Sports Council to convert cleaners to sports officers.

LEADERSHIP Sports’ fact-finding into the activities of the FCT Sports Council, revealed that out of the 77 staff, only 8.5 percent of the staff are sports officers while the rest are administrators, clerical staff and others.

Our finding also revealed that out of the 230 athletes and 27 officials of Team FCT’s contingent to the recently the 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin, Edo State capital, only 14 coaches were part of the contingent and most of them were volunteers.

An insider who pleaded anonymity said besides the acute shortage of sports officers that will mount the various 33 Sports Association in FCT, sports development in the nation capital has been adversely affected due to poor funding and total neglect.

“Some of these sports officers we are talking about are not core sports persons, they were cleaners before we converted them to sports officers. They were to be disengaged during Alhaji Sani Lulu tenure but he gave them a chance that if you are a clerical assistant and you want to be a secretary, you should indicate which they indicated and went to Nigeria Institute of Sports (NIS) and some of them went to College of Education, Zuma. They are among the 11 sports officers we have today in FCT.

“Some of the sports associations don’t even have a secretary. We’ve written severally to the authority at the FCTA to recruit competent sports officials and coaches to no avail and even when they agree to recruit it will be hijacked by the members of the National Assembly,” our source alleged.

Records have also shown that over the past decade sports facilities and equipment in FCT are grossly inadequate and outdated. The poor maintenance culture and inadequacy of sports facilities and equipment however signifies that sports development in Nigeria’s capital city and environment is not placed on the high priority list.