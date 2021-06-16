The Adamawa State House of Assembly will hold a valedictory session in honour of its former Speaker and former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, late Barrister Ahmad Gulak.

Gulak was murdered in Owerri, Imo State, where he had gone for official function, on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Gulak was Speaker of the Adamawa Assembly in 1990, representing Madagali Constituency from the Northern part of the state.

The valedictory session as announced by the Speaker, Aminu Iya Abbas, is slated to hold Monday, June 21, 2021. Meanwhile, the State Assembly read for the first time three Bills forwarded by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The Bills presented for first reading are a Bill for a law to amend Adamawa State Revenue Administration Law to provide for the appointment of executive directors and to enlarge the composition of the Board. Others are a draft Bill to amend the Adamawa State Fiscal Responsibility Commission Repeal Re-enactment to provide for the appointment of the three members from the three senatorial districts as permanent and that of public procurement law 2020 to make the appointment of chairman and three members who are non-ex-officio members full time.

Abbas directed the chairman, House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges to schedule the three Bills for second reading during any convenient legislative day.