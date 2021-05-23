In this interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, reveals how he had been able sustain infrastructural development in the state amidst the growing insecurity in the North East region.

Adamawa State has continued to enjoy humanitarian support following insurgency and communal clashes. How has it really impacted on governance and infrastructural development of the state?

I was elected to the state House of Assembly twice but during my second coming I became Speaker. Six months into our tenure I was privileged by Almighty Allah to serve as governor in acting capacity when the then governor was removed by the Supreme Court and the second time when he was impeached. That has really given me a great deal of opportunities to be exposed to governance which I did very well and have impacted very well on the state, particularly in the area of infrastructure and workers’ welfare. Within that period in 2014 when Boko Haram occupied some parts of Adamawa – about seven local government to be precise: Michika, Madagali, Mubi-North Mubi-South, Maiha, Hong and Gombi – insurgency did not come and leave without damages in the infrastructural development and here we are again four years after with another regime and responsibilities of building the state.

We have done very well, we have partnered with International donor agencies like the lake Chad Basin to rebuild those areas and also the federal government through African Development Bank brought some money to the state as grant which was tagged as FCRP and there was a loan the state is responsible for from the AfDB to rebuild these areas, and we have deployed these resources to rebuilding these areas like schools, hospitals, roads, redesigning of the security architecture and assisting security agencies. The state on its part has done a lot in ensuring that we deploy a lot of resources to those seven local government areas. Our urban renewal programme is to also complement the efforts of all those agencies and if you go there today, since we assumed office, the areas are doing very well in terms of infrastructure. You would hardly know that they have gone through the phase of damages done to their infrastructure by Boko Haram.

What has been your magic wand behind infrastructural development of Adamawa State despite the dwindling revenue and federal government allocation?

When we came, we had it in mind that the state was coming from underdevelopment, particularly in the area of infrastructure and we came prepared knowing all the challenges. We met the constraints of funds to finance our plans and six months into our tenure, we found ourselves grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic which adversely affected the economy of the world. We squeezed ourselves to ensure that we achieve greatly in the area of infrastructure since it is of immense benefit to the people – something they have been denied in the past. We were told that each government that came before us tried to address it cosmetically without paying attention to details of infrastructure deficit in the state.

In our electioneering plan, we detailed all the concerns of the state and we felt they had not been addressed holistically. We looked at what we had and started deploying those resources according to the sectors. Today, we give glory to God that we are able to come this far in terms of giving attention to the deplorable structure of the state.

Our attention shifted to hospitals with the COVID-29 pandemic. We quickly built six brand new cottage hospitals in six LGAs which are at 60 to 70 per cent completion. Very soon we will start commissioning them as equipment for the hospitals would soon arrive in the state.

We did not stop there; we had to look at existing general hospitals in the state to meet up their challenges for our citizens and the COVID-19 pandemic and began upgrading the hospitals with modern facilities. The hospitals are now better in terms of meeting the challenges of the reality.

We have also given approval for employment of 20 medical doctors, 10 pharmacists, 12 laboratory attendants and 200 nurses to strengthen the capacity of all our hospitals in the state. These are what we have been doing to ensure that our people don’t travel far and to make sure that the only federal medical center (FMC) in the state is not overstretched.

Two months back, we met with Mohammad Pate who happened to be a director of the World Bank and the director for global financing for women and children. We had a very fruitful discussion with him and we discussed a lot about issues of common interests. The gentleman is from Bauchi in the North East and is based in Washington working for the World Bank and other development partners. Seeing our seriousness and the way we are changing the narratives of the health sector, I had to go and meet him to strengthen some of our efforts in the health sector. We give thanks to the gentleman for connecting us to other international agencies that would help us with a lot of equipment to further strengthen our hospitals. The equipment is arriving in the country very soon and the state would benefit.

It looks like you have a blueprint for your projects. At what point did you think of these projects

I am one of the privileged politicians in this country. I don’t think there is a second to me. I’m someone who God has ordained to be governor twice in acting capacity and came out to contest for the first time and defeated an incumbent in a ruling party. I think if I didn’t come out prepared for my people with programmes and agenda christened 11-Point Agenda I would have been paying lip service to my people. That is why you see us following our programmes and policies strictly, and we have been executing them religiously for the benefit of our people. Even though we all agreed at the time we came in, things didn’t work out for us the way we expected in terms of funds because of the dwindling global economy and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but all the same, we understood governance having been exposed twice to this office in acting capacity. We know how to eliminate waste and squeeze to deploy them to the right channels so that the people can see the benefits for the state.

This is what we have been doing and within two years, we have given people of the state what they have never seen in the life of state. Under us, the people are seeing services and purposeful governance in place. I also believe that perhaps because of my grassroots background and as local man elected as a governor and who at the same time understands dynamics of world politics, that has given advantage and the state has really benefited

Even though you are a Muslim, you seem to carry everyone along on value. Many people would wonder why you are employing Christians in a Muslim-dominated area but you are looking at what you can do to help the average man. Did you copy other system that helped you curtail treating people with religious bias?

Unfortunately, I am always an original man. I don’t copy people or plagiarize. I am myself and have a very good background in my religion. Islam teaches me to be fair to all and sundry and I also have a background of mixed family and mix community of Muslims and Christians living together. That has helped me to be balanced. Besides, if you look at the configuration of Adamawa State, in almost all communities you find Christians and Muslims; to some extent in most houses you find Christians and Muslims living together in the same house. So if you come and think you can survive without carrying everyone along when you are privileged to be in power you must be abusing the teachings of your religion and the trust you have sworn to to defend the interest of everyone in the state. I think those two qualities that I was exposed to from childhood have really helped me to keep the bond of the state together and to really close the gap that has been existing in the state, which hitherto they have been pretending not to know.

Today we have confidence of people, both Muslim and Christians, leaving together and they preach peace, unity and coexistence which is really adding to the relative peace and security we are enjoying in the state. They have a leader who tolerates everyone and gives his own share of the state. Most of our appointments did not have religion or ethnic leanings. We look at quality and if you go for quality you would be picking the right people to employ and rationalise the resources to the benefit of the people of the state.

The opposition is kicking against N100 billion bond approved by the state assembly. What is it meant for and why do you think they are kicking against it?

Of course, the opposition would always talk. They were given opportunities and they failed, particularly in Adamawa. Now that we are on board and we are doing wonders, they are surprised that we are doing what they could not imagine could be done without even taking the bond. We have changed the narrative of development. We did not stop at construction of roads and hospitals. We are building at the moment about 1,000 housing estate in the state capital. These cannot go without funding and alternative ways of looking for resources. We did not do it in order to squeeze and push the state to the wall in terms of borrowing. I know for once or twice we have borrowed but we have done so meaningfully and we have borrowed with credit facilities so to say to pay back these loans for the first time we have mortgaged out IGR to borrow in order to finance our capital projects. No state can build meaningful infrastructure without borrowing, but the borrowing must have windows for pay back. In this instance we raised our IGR and we now used it to finance the capital projects.

Going forward, we now partnered with Arewa Research and Development that came and saw the huge potentials and made funds available for the state, not just for us to fund the capital projects in the state, but to also open up the economy in the agricultural sector, employ about 750,000 youths for direct jobs in the agro business. The processing sector is going to come, which we are still working on with the consultants.

The Adamawa agro business bond, I think, is something that should be celebrated by all, especially in Nigeria. For the first time, the Security and Exchange Commission of the country would give the approval for a state to borrow from the capital market from agricultural business. It has never been done. Most of the bond borrowings from the capital markets have always been coming from attaching either VAT or your SRS which is the FAAC that comes from Abuja. If you don’t mortgage this to account, you can never access any funds from capital market.

From the definition of bond, even the opposition understands that it is meant to finance capital projects. It is not meant for overhead and salaries but because of the huge potential we will realize from the agro bond we are about to take we would also use part of it to finance the overburdened pension arrears of the state workers annually and in the next seven to eight years, we would have brought it down to zero.

We inherited N140 billion debt profile of the state. We intend to clear the debt profile we inherited in the next 10 years through the agro business. So you can see the potentials I am talking about and we are not only stopping there. With these benefits I have enumerated there are much more benefits that would come. It would raise our IGR from about N7 billion to over N40 billion annually in the next four to ten years, and it would grow much by the time we start bringing the processing sector into it.

How have you been able to keep the state safe despite the growing insecurity in the country and the South East in particular?

At the beginning of the interview we had explained security challenges of Boko Haram but we did not elaborate on the activities of the Shila Boys in the state capital. The communal crisis, particularly in the Numan federation, including kidnapping, cattle rustling, are all security threats we inherited. One cannot actually quantify the percentage in the state. There is no magic to it. We only match action with seriousness; we supported the security architecture properly and in less than three months we have been able to bring down the security challenges in the state to almost a single digit percentage.

Today in the state capital, we occasionally witnessed the activities of Shila Boys and we are still working on them to ensure we stamped them out completely. Even though they seems to have political support which is making it difficult to stamp them out completely, I have assured my citizens that I would continue to put more effort to stamp the out completely in the state capital.

The Numan federation which hitherto used to be epicenter of ethno-religious crisis is today more or less like heaven and the most peaceful area and that would have been as a result of trust in leadership they have in the state. Today we are enjoying peace in the state because of our collective efforts to see that we must develop and exist as one state and collectively work together for the betterment of our people.

Recently in Lamurde local government area the APC won councillorship seat, a development which many in your party are saying is due to internal wrangling within the party. With the likes of Umar Ardo coming up to release their agenda for governorship, don’t you think this could be a wrong signal for your party as 2023 approaches?

PDP is in charge of Adamawa. What happened in Lamurde was unnecessarily blown out of proportion. It is an in-house issue; all those boys that contested on the other parties are all PDP boys. They had a press conference where they said they did what they did for a purpose and that they are with the Fresh Air Government. I challenge anybody in this state to go for any election in Lamurde. PDP will defeat any party hands down. I assure you that with the good governance we are providing in the state, Adamawa is for PDP.

I don’t want to mention names and join issues with unserious politicians that exist only on paper. If you think you are a serious politician, come up, let’s square it out. We have met in elections where they got zero. You cannot shut people’s mouths from talking in order to get relevance at the centre. We are grassroots politicians; whoever thinks he is prepared for election, let him come and try it out with us then he would know that frogs cannot come close to hot water. We will teach them that politics is at the grassroots.

We didn’t take it kindly with what happened in Lamurde. We quickly moved there and we are almost resolving the issue. What really happened there was lack of internal democracy, there were no proper primaries in the party and youths felt the candidate presented by the stakeholders was not in their interest.

On the candidate that won in APC which they are making noise about, we also believe in supremacy of democracy to deepen it and try to preserve it. So if any person thinks what happened in Lamurde has opened the gate in Adamawa for them, I think it has been long shut behind them. Adamawa is for PDP and we would surely demonstrate in 2023.