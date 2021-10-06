Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has revealed plans by his administration to train 10,000 teachers in both primary and secondary schools to boost teaching and learning in the state.

Fintiri made this known yesterday at this year’s World Teachers’ Day in Yola, saying the training would be supported by the development partners in the education sector.

He said the state government might consider declaring October 5, as a public holiday to mark World Teachers’ Day in the state.

The governor said his administration would ensure the promotion of secondary school teachers and payment of other entitlements.

He said the teachers as capacity builders should make the best use of their skills and give their pupils and students equal attention in the learning process.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Rodney Nathan, in his remarks made a case for additional five years for retirement from service for teachers and prompt payment of their salaries.

He urged the governor to facilitate the promotion of primary school teachers who have been stagnant for the past 15 years.