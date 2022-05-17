African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mr Chukwuka Monye, has said that education and healthcare would be the pillars of his economic transformation agenda when he eventually assumes the mantle of leadership of the country come 2023. This is even as the aspirant has berated the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its prolonged strike.

Monye, who described as painful the current face-off between ASUU and the federal government, noted with deep concern that ASUU is wasting years and times of young people, which is not acceptable.

The presidential aspirant who was fielding questions yesterday at the Bauchi NUJ secretariat said, “What I would say at this point is that by God’s grace when I become the president, transformation of the economic system of the country would be my top priority”.

He said, “We cannot have a huge population of youths with very small budget on education. What this implies is that the youths are not our priority. There is no form of economic transformation, economic revolution that would happen without education”.

Describing Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, the presidential aspirant said, “When you talk about poverty rate, unemployment rate, the reality is that if security is not tackled, there are many things that cannot be handled”.

“Security is one of the enablers of a solid economy, other enablers include justice system, education, healthcare. When you get all these things right, your industries would thrive. When your industries thrive, people begin to afford basic things of life,” Monye said.

According to him, one cannot have industry without tackling insecurity, explaining, “Security issues can be looked from two angles, social security and physical”.

“If you are idle, you don’t have work to do, you are uneducated, that is recipe for disaster, recipe for insecurity. So, our youths have to be gainfully engaged, that’s social security, but the physical security has to do with our security infrastructure, the personnel, the tools and everything”.

The presidential aspirant, a veteran and seasoned journalist, described ADC as a 3rd force that has been metamorphosing in the past 18 years of its formation.

Monye stressed the need for politicians to be dynamic and possess technical skills as the ability to mobilize at grassroots level is not enough, saying “Nigeria is a complex and dynamic nation which requires people to have the exposure to think differently, out of the box.”