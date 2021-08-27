Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the presidency to face the real security issues facing the country rather than chasing the vain and mundane in a desperate attempt to malign him.

According to Governor Ortom he is speaking the minds of Nigerians and that he stands by his words on Channels Television interview because this is not the first time a Fulani is the president of Nigeria.

He, however, insisted that this is the first time Nigeria has been divided on ethnic lines with lopsided appointments, promotion and celebration of nepotism, marginalisation and open repugnance of other Nigerians.

Ortom who reacted yesterday to the presidency’s response to his recent interview on Channels Television said he demanded an apology from the presidency for accusing him of stirring ethnic tension and calling for genocide.

He said the presidency had never hidden its hatred for him and its latest outing only confirmed that fact.

“The tone of the said statement shows the quality of presidency Nigeria currently has. Because they chose to abandon the message to go for the messenger”

According to the governor, for the presidency to describe as “undistinguished”, the career of a governor like him who has held many key positions at the state and national levels proves that those who penned the piece were under the influence of some negative substances

“For the information of Garba Shehu and his cohorts, I rose to become a local government chairman, state publicity secretary of National Centre Party of Nigeria; state treasurer of All People’s Party, state secretary as well as state deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, national auditor of the PDP, minister of the Federal Republic and now a two-term governor.

Ortom said, “We are aware of the Presidency’s plot to cause crisis in Benue and make the state ungovernable so that he will declare a state of emergency, so whenever each of their plans fails as it happened with the impeachment attempt on the governor before the 2019 elections, they resort to cheap blackmail.

“I have been accused of making a law to chase Fulani out of Benue; a claim that lacks substance and only goes to prove that they have not read the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state. They can’t even justify their narrative that I hate Fulani when some of my appointees are Fulani people.

“I want the presidency to realize that no amount of blackmail and media attack can discourage me from speaking against the injustice and pain the present government has caused Nigerians. No amount of sponsored smear campaigns against me can force me to repeal the law on open grazing of cattle in Benue State.”