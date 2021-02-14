By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over what it described as rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country.

The party lamented the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.

The party while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the conflicts said it was exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive, and parochial approach to governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, called on President Buhari to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers ravaging our country.

“Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states, and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.

“It is indeed distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation.

“From Lagos to Borno, Oyo to Ebonyi, Imo to Katsina, Plateau to Osun, Benue to Kano; indeed across our nation, the tension is palpable; Nigerians are losing confidence in government. The corporate existence of our nation, which patriotic citizens have been laboring for, is now being threatened, ” he said.

The PDP, however, urged President Buhari to wake up from slumber, end what it called divisive tendencies of the APC administration, and without further delay. The party also urged the president to take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful co-existence in our country by ensuring strict adherence to extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), especially regarding the federal structure and sensibilities.

“While calling for calm and vigilance, our party charges President Buhari to take steps to unite the nation by ensuring justice in the face of infractions against our federal sensibilities as a people, ” Ologbondiyan added.