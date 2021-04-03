* As tributes pour in for late Afenifere spokesman

Nigerians have continue to mourn the death of the spokesman of Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday morning in Lagos.

According to the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement, she said her late husband died at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, which he had earlier recovered from.

Reacting to the death of Odumakin, prominent Nigerians took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the late activist even as they expressed shock and sadness over his demise.

Afenifere’s new leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was visibly shocked at the news of Odumakin’s death, tweeted a photo of Odumakin which he captioned, “This is too heavy to bear.”

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, said Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.

“He will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

“He was a man in total defense of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.

“My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka Rest In Peace,” Fayose said.

For his part, Senator Dino Melaye wrote on his social handles that it was sad that good people die while their tormentors are still alive.

“Egbon Yinka as l fondly call you. So you are truly gone!!! We lost a great voice and true Odua. What an empty world we have here. So sad that good people die while their tormentor are still living. Good night egbon Yinka. Aluta continua…,” Melaye said.

Also, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, said Odumakin was a great warrior and that the South-West and indeed the nation, has lost one of its greatest sons and brightest stars.

He added that his legacy is blessed and shall continue to linger.

“I am deeply saddened that we have lost Comrade Yinka Odumakin, one of our brightest and best.

“He was a great warrior who feared nothing and who stood for truth and justice right to the end.

“You were a Spartan and a Roman all rolled into one in every sense of the word. A great son of the West who inspired millions, who made us proud of who we are and what we stand for, who humbled our collective adversaries and who harboured no fear.

“The whole of Nigeria mourns you brother. You fought a good fight, you held the line, you stayed the course and now it is time for you to rest. We shall never forget you.

“Adieu great warrior until we meet again,” Fani-Kayode eulogised.

For his part, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 elections and ‘Revolution Now’ Movement leader, Omoyele Sowore posted: “Rest in Power! A Relentless warrior/fighter, activist, father & public intellectual! Adieu Comrade!”

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, said Odumakin’s sudden death reflected how fleeting life can be on everyone.

Showunmi condoled with Odumakin’s wife and the Afenifere leadership on the huge loss.