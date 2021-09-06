General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace peace and unity of the country, saying that is the only way the country and its people can come out of the quagmire bedeviling the nation.

Adeboye who spoke at the dedication of the Cathedral of Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Victoria Island, Lagos quoted the scriptures copiously, saying Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and life.

According to him, Jesus does not only have the capability to lead the people out of problems, sicknesses and bondage, but also has the power to lead into joy and freedom as well as pave the way forward.

Also speaking, the president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, decried the absence of unity in the country, saying it is the major problem tearing the nation apart with untold trauma on Nigerians.

He said that if there is anything Nigeria needs presently and rapidly is unity

Ayokunle said, “Things have fallen apart because things are no longer at ease. If we can be united, Muslim and Christians for a common course, Nigeria will be a better place.’’

He said God has not made Nigeria difficult but the people made it difficult by their actions, saying it is high time for the people ruminated deeply and embrace love.

The eminent clergyman took a swipe at those killing in the name of God, saying anyone who does not know love, does not love God.

“We are in the bush to kidnap your brother, steal, rape and kill fellow citizens in the name of religion. You do not know God because God is love and in him there is no hatred. We need love, love that would let us forget ethnicity, religious division, political division and work together for the common good. We cannot be an island to ourselves, we need others. We are interdependent.

“We need unity of purpose, unity of progress and unity of all ethnic groups. We have over 400 ethnic groups in Nigeria and without love, we cannot move forward as a nation.” he said.

Earlier, the founder of the church, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, underscored the importance of obeying God.