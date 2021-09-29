The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has implored legal practitioners, particularly upcoming lawyers, to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their practices in order to offer seamless and difficult-free services to clients.

Giving his remark at The Young Wigs Conference with the theme: “Techonomy: What Law School Doesn’t Teach You” organised by The Legal Concierge, in Kano, Kano State, Abdullahi said Artificial Intelligence is not here to steal peoples’ jobs, but rather an opportunity to tap in and make work easier.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of NITDA, Hadiza Umar, said that Abdullahi, who spoke on the importance of digital services, noted there is need to build a system with legal mind and perception, because Artificial Intelligence is taking over everything.

“We need to look at how this digital system displaces our own jobs and professions. As lawyers, most of your work is to analyse documents, give advice and other things, which AI can do better than you. Now, are you going to compete with the AI, or are you going to augment what you do?” he asked.

The NITDA boss added that this challenge can be seen as an opportunity that could be used as a source of inspiration, to think on how Artificial Intelligence can be used to help clients, and make work better, the statement said.

He said, “Today in our generation, the big question is, to what extent our lives should be governed by a powerful digital system and on what terms? We have social media that try to control what we see and what we do. We also live in an increasingly technological era where it is very difficult to separate your online life with offline; what happens online is almost the same as what happens offline.

“This, increasingly quantifies society whereby all what you do is captured, stored and processed by this giant tech. They know everything about you; they can picture you more than you can picture yourself, because they are aware of every minute of your life, and who you spend time with.

“And this gave them a three fold effect on us; firstly, they put constraints on whatever we do, they have their own internet regulation – this is what you can say, and this is what you cannot say.

“Secondly, they control freedom of movement with autonomous vehicles, the vehicles are programmed, and they won’t stop until they reach their destination.

The Young Wigs Conference is an annual event aimed at orientating young lawyers, students of the Nigerian Law School, 4th and 5th year students of law faculties in Nigeria, and other interested persons on what to expect after school and in the course of their legal practice.