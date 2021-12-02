About 10,000 members of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

The party members from across the 18 local government areas were led to the PDP by its leader Prince Foluso Mayowa Adefemi.

According to the party members, the time has come for APC to bow out of governance in the country, adding that Nigerians can no longer condone APC ineptitude and visionlessness in governance.

Admitting the ADP members into the party, the leader of the PDP in Southwest, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State assured the new members of plain level ground for them in the party.

The governor who was represented by the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede SAN, said the party is ready to give the new members sense of belonging in every aspect.

Jegede who described the Southwest leader of the party, Seyi Makinde, in glowing terms said the party is lucky to have such a dependable and hard-working leader in Southwest Nigeria.

He told the new members that in PDP, there is comfort, unity of purpose and accommodation, adding that the presence of notable PDP leaders and stakeholders including chairmen of local governments is a demonstration of the love, the leadership has for the new members.

Earlier, the state’s chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, commended the new members for taking a very bold decision to join PDP saying the rot in the educational sector, the bastardization of the economy, health and other critical sectors of governance should worry any right-thinking individuals.