A federal High Court in Abuja yesterday adjourned hearing in the case of who is the authentic leader of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) till May 4 2021. The case was filed by Faruk Mudi and Co. against the Ibrahim Kabir led executive of AFAN whom they accused of haven over stayed their tenure.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo also awarded N25,000 cost against Faruk Mudi and his team for wasting the court’s time.

The award was premised on the request by the counsel for the plaintiffs, M M Bakari & Co to amend their charges. Though the request was granted, the judge however awarded the cost and also instructed him to file the amendment before the next hearing date.

Faruk Mudi and his team had gone to court claiming to be the authentic leaders of AFAN after forming a caretaker committee which Mudi is the head.