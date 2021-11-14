The secretary general, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, said, the intra-regional markets must preserve jobs and not create job losses, adding that, it must bring job creation in African states.

AfCFTA, he noted, will bring trade protection, investment protection and liberalisation of trade to compete and establish efficiency in the regional and global supply chains.

Speaking at the 2021 African Day and 35th Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) edition in Lagos, he added that, the trade agreement will eliminate red-tapes and simplifying customs procedures, asserting that, without Nigeria, the implementation of the AfCFTA will be incomplete.

He adding that the regional trade reflects the interest of the private sector while lauding the efforts of the ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, Nigeria.

He said, the potential of the AfCFTA market expansion is supported by market capacity to boost trade volumes and increase GDP growth per capita while maintaining that market liberalisation of small medium enterprises as MSMEs will operate without constraints, hence, contributing to global supply chains.

Wamkele asserted that intra-Africa exports are projected to increase by 81 per cent, it offers West Africa ability to expand with the combined GDP of $3.85trillion. AfCFTA will bring trade protection, investment protection and liberalization of trade to compete and establish efficiency in the regional and global supply chains while eliminating red-tapes and simplifying customs procedures, he added

He stated that, a recent survey by the World Bank reports that the AfCFTA has the potential to boost regional income by 7% with $450billion Dollars and lift 20million Africans out of extreme poverty and 70million Africans out of Modern poverty by the year 2035.

He noted that, the AfCFTA has the potential to increase Africa exports by $560billion, boosts productive capacity of exportable goods in the manufacturing sector to ensuring that Intra-Africa export is increased.

Similarly, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) has expressed confidence levels in the intra-regional trade agreement, adding that, the AfCFTA has the capacity, network and technology transfer to facilitate the integration of African economies into a large market.

This, the chamber stated, would deepen intra-Africa trade, fast rack industrialisation, and actualize the integration of the global economies in the continent which is the core mandates of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

LCCI president, Toki Mabogunje, said the AfCFTA Agreement was operationalised on 1st January 2021 and as of September 2021, 38 countries including Nigeria have deposited their instruments of ratification to the African Union. BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

