The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured the Super Eagles of federal government’s support to them at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) in Cameroon.

The apex bank boss gave the assurance when he visited the team in company of top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials in Garoua, Cameroon.

He commended the Eagles players and officials for impressive performance so far and urged them to continue to be patriotic.

“You will continue to be rewarded, but most importantly, you should see this outing as service to the nation.

“I can assure you that everything is being done by the government to make Nigerian youths happy.

“Continue to make Nigerians happy just as you have done, members of government delegation are always present and ready to give you all the support,” he said.

Earlier, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick thanked the CBN governor and his delegation for the visit, with a pledge to always make the nation proud.

“We indeed thank the extremely passionate Super Eagles lover, a member of the Presidential delegation and the dynamic CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emiefele, who not only galvanised the private sector to support the Super Eagles in the last AFCON that we came third but doing it again in grand style.

“Sir, we doff our hats. The NFF and Super Eagles are grateful for always being there for us,” Pinnick said.

The Eagles who are seeking for their fourth AFCON title will on Sunday lock horns with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the Round of 16 clash in Garoua.