By Olawale Ayeni, Lagos

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has been ruled out of today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, confirmed after the team training, saying that the England-born Rangers playmaker has stomach issues and won’t be fit to play.

“We had a good training and we didn’t have Joe Aribo train with us. He has stomach problems. He won’t play tomorrow”.

The German tactician further said he wanted to end the qualifiers on a winning note, adding that the his team will adapt to any stadium deemed fit for them as they are a team without a home”.

“Since June 2017, we didn’t lose any game and we want to finish the qualifier well but we will never underrate our opponents. We know Lesotho have a good defence. Though we have had just a training session, we will give Lagos fans good football,”.

“We are a team without a home. One day, we go to Asaba, another to Uyo, Abuja and the next I don’t know. All we have to do is adapt to each stadium”.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is excited at the prospect of playing in the Africa continental showpiece for the first time.

The German-born Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper, the team is ready for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

“It is a dream come true and hopefully we will be ready for AFCON. We will prepare well and good as we do always. We are very ready for AFCON,” he said.