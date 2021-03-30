By Olawale Ayeni, Lagos

Ahead of today’s 2021 Africa Nation’s Cup (AFCON) qualify game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho, Lagos-based football fans are excited by the return of the Super Eagles to the Teslim Balogun Stadium at Surulere.

Recall that the Confederation of Africa football (CAF) has given the nod that 8, 000 fans should be allowed into the Stadium with a sitting capacity of 21,000 for the game in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The last time the Super Eagles played a competitive match in Lagos was 2001 when Nigeria defeated the Zambia 2-1 in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and followed it up with another 2-1 victory in a friendly encounter against Sierra Leone at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the game, a football fan from Igando, Fego Agarry, expressed excitement at Super Eagles return to the commerce nerve of the country.

“I’m so excited that I will see the Super Eagles play in Lagos again. We have missed the team in Lagos and we look forward to seeing more of their games being brought back to the Centre of Excellence” he said.

Another fan in Ojodu Berger, Odunayo Popoola, promised to be one of the 8,000 fans that would be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

“I would do my best to ensure that I watch the Nigeria match against Lesotho On Tuesday, I can’t wait to see the game live.”

Also an upcoming footballer, Uwakwe Dominic Munachi, from Surulere, said he want to more of Eagles’ matches in Lagos State. “We are happy that the national team is back in Lagos, but this should not be a one-off thing. We want to see them regularly in Lagos,” he said.