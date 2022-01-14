Despite the sweet victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening match of Group D at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen has assured that his side is focusing on winning their second game against Sudan on Saturday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

Super Eagles, on the back of grabbing all the three points against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Tuesday, courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho’s 30th-minute goal, to go top of Group D and are looking to build on their opening day victory.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow encounter with the Falcons of Sudan, Eguavoen who was an assistant to Christian Chukwu when Nigeria finished third at the 2004 finals in Tunisia, then led the team to win another bronze in Egypt two years later, said they have put the victory against Egypt behind and shifted their focus completely to the next match.

“I am happy with our output against Egypt and especially the way the boys set up and approached the game the way we agreed was best. Everything worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But we have shifted our focus completely to the next match and it is another day and another team and a different approach. I am happy with the playing personnel that we have got and the way they are ready to give their all.

“I am focused on winning against Sudan for now; I don’t want to think about any record or how we go about our third match. Sudan is in focus now and we have to deal with that, squarely,” Eguavoen said.

A victory against Sudan tomorrow guarantees group leaders Nigeria a place in the Round of 16 of the 33rd AFCON, meaning a more relaxed approach to their final group phase clash with debutants Guinea Bissau also in Garoua on Wednesday next week. If they finish top of Group D, the three-time champions will remain in Garoua for their Round of 16 task.

ADVERTISEMENT