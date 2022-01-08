Champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take home a prize money of $5million (about N2.8billion).

The the winners’ prize money was increased from $4.5 million, representing an increase of about 11 per cent.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the decision was taken on Friday in Douala, Cameroon during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The prize money increase is beginning with the 2021 edition of AFCON, which begins on Sunday in Yaounde.

The competition’s runners-up will get $2.75 million in prize money, raised from $2.5 million, which represents 10 per cent increase.

The prize monies for the semi-finalists and the quarter-finalists were also increased, with the total sum of the increase on all prize monies being $1.85million.

CAF, in a statement, said the increase was in line with its commitment to rewarding merit performance and enhancing the status of the competition, which is now in its 33rd edition.

The new AFCON prize money structure is as follows:

Winners: $5million (an increase of $500,000)

Runners-up: $2.75million (an increase of $250,000)

Semi-Finalists: $2.2million (an increase of $200,000)

Quarter-Finalists: $1.175million (an increase of $175,000 )