The Electoral Committee Chairman, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu said his committee is ready to conduct a credible 2021 Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) election in Kebbi state.

Sumanu said that the election is significant in so many ways, hence the committee cannot afford to let millions of Nigerians home and abroad down adding last minute preparations were in top gear.

“The Elective Congress holding on Monday, June 14th for many, will not just unite the athletics family once again but will herald the dawn of a new era in the internal workings of the federation where the constitution trumps individuals or sentiments.

“All eyes are now on the AFN elections. Everybody is looking up to us for justice. With these reputable members of this committee, we are ready to do our best” he told AFN Media.

Speaking on the guidelines expected to be met by intending contestants, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu said that the committee expects a full compliance in line with international standards.

“We expect that interested candidates must come with nomination forms from their zones while also meeting up with World Athletics guidelines as well spelt out in the constitution of the AFN.”

The Chairman affirmed that interested candidates with documented history of drug abuse, doping or convictions should do themselves the honor of staying off their radar.

Sumanu assured that a level-playing ground will be provided for all candidates with an option of an appeal for any contestant who is aggrieved or not satisfied with the outcome of the screening, election conduct or result.

“There is an electoral body in charge of appeal cases and we have Legal Officers who are on ground to handle their grievances.

“Due to the peculiarity of this electoral congress, the election will be safer and authentic than what we have had in the past because we are expecting people to submit their forms of intent to contest till midnight (Saturday, 12th, June)”, the committee chairman stated.

“After that, we will download forms that were submitted online and collate with those who have submitted hard copies.

“We will not likely go to sleep from that 12th. We will go into the production of the ballot papers. That, is even a secret document. I need to say that we will not print the ballot papers until about 2 hours to the elections. This is to ensure that the ballot papers are not exposed until voting time” he said.

Members of the Electoral Committee comprise Prince Jambright B.Sumanu (Chairman). Mohammed Surajo Aliyu-Vice Chairman, Mr Alozie Emmanuel-Member, Barr. C. J. Nwogu-Member while the Director General of the AFN Mr Siminialayi Pepple will be the Secretary