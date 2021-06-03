Former Nigerian athlete, Suleiman Moses, has been elected as the Athletes Representatives in the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Moses defeated other contestants at the election held at the Sports Complex of the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria to emerge winner.

Moses got a total of 163 votes to beat the duo of Obinna Nwosu and Henry Okorie who got eight votes each to emerge Athletes’ Rep. While Obinna Nwosu was present at the election judged by the voters and observers as free and fair, Henry Okorie was absent.

Speaking after the election, an elated Moses said the victory is for all the Nigerian athletes and reaffirmed that the interest of the athletes would be his top priority.

He solicited the support of all the past and present athletes to discharge his duties on the AFN board.

“We have started the rebirth process by this election and I’m calling on all the present and past athletes across the world for us to come together in one united front so that we can map out a new road for the development of our athletes and Nigerian athletics,” Moses stated.

“This victory is for all the Nigerian athletes all over the world, the mandate has been given to me and I want to assure athletes that I will always put their interest first because without athletes, there’s no Athletics Federation of Nigeria.”

“Athletics must be valued and supported by investment and policy; we must create youth-friendly environments through training opportunities, policies and financial investment where young athletes can thrive, bring back athletics’ glamour, fair and transparent athletes selection, improve and robust welfare package, prompt and direct payment of athletes entitlements.”

Moses who won silver medal at the 2012 West Africa University Games, also called on federal government, stakeholders and corporate bodies in the country to take athletes welfare as top priority on the road to Olympics for podium performance while appealing to stakeholders to rally round the AFN in their quest to do the nation proud at the world showpiece.

“Team Nigeria performance at the upcoming Olympic Games will be strongly determined by the level of welfare given to the athletes. I am confident that more Nigerian athletes will qualify for the Olympic Games.

“We are calling on the government and stakeholders to support the athletes and the AFN’s quest to make the nation proud on the road and in the Tokyo Olympics.”