The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said Africa needs fresh ideas to overcome the present challenges.

He therefore urged African nations to form their past leaders and their development strategies to make the continent better.

The eminent traditional ruler spoke at a three-day symposium in Abuja during the weekend organised by Moroccan-based Islamic organisation, Mohammad VI Foundation for African Oulema, with the theme, “The Islamic African Heritage: Memory and History.”

He said, “At a time when Africa needs fresh ideas for its rejuvenation, we need to look inward in the hidden treasures of wisdom of our past. This will enable us to get the impetus to chart a new course that will address and solve the many problems facing us today.

“I am confident that in the rich legacies of ours, we shall find that which our grandfathers found which made them build the great empires of the great of the past and contributed to humanity like all other civilisations.”

Earlier, the secretary-general of the foundation at the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr Si Mohammed Rifki, said the symposium was a concrete step in the fulfilment of one of the foundation’s objectives, he said.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, expressed optimism that the symposium would find lasting solutions to the persisting African political and socioeconomic issues, and also strive for peaceful coexistence.

The symposium, which was attended by 500 participants from over 30 countries, was to discover the African Islamic heritage, its components, and its stages of development and the contributions of various environments, among many other objectives.